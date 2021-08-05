Beef processing increasing slightly

The beef processing industry is responding to the need for more capacity at the edges by making small incremental changes that will slowly add capacity but without any new plants, according to The Cattle Report. Quickly adding $10-20 hundredweight to the cash markets for cattle might reverse the herd liquidation that is bad for everyone in the beef industry.
August is typically pretty week for livestock, specifically live cattle and lean hogs, said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. “We’ve started establishing some short positions recently,” he said.