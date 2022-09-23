 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beef producers worry about consumer demand

Pork and poultry are cheap relative to beef, beef prices remain relatively high-priced compared with the last 15 years, and consumer confidence is deteriorating, The Hightower Report said today. Consumers are facing higher living expenses across the board, and this appears to be hurting beef demand. “With budgets pinched, consumers may cut back on higher price beef cuts,” according to The Hightower Report.

Given the basis and the mixed fundamental news, the hog market looks choppy short-term, The Hightower Report said today. A sharp break in the pork product prices and talk of the overbought condition have helped trigger the selloff of the last two days. According to the Hightower Report, “Talk of increasing seasonal supply for the next several months has added to the bearish tone.”

