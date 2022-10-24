Beef production higher, but beef prices up

The USDA Cattle on Feed report Friday came in “completely neutral” against trade expectations. December cattle experienced a strong outside-day trading session on Friday and jumped to a new contract high, The Hightower Report said today.
People are also reading…
December hogs are up as much as 23% in just 13 trading sessions, and this leaves the market in a short-term overbought condition, The Hightower Report said today.
Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said increases in pork and beef stocks are expected in the Cold Storage Report which is to be released after the close today.