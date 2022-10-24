 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beef production higher, but beef prices up

The USDA Cattle on Feed report Friday came in “completely neutral” against trade expectations. December cattle experienced a strong outside-day trading session on Friday and jumped to a new contract high, The Hightower Report said today.

People are also reading…

December hogs are up as much as 23% in just 13 trading sessions, and this leaves the market in a short-term overbought condition, The Hightower Report said today.

Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said increases in pork and beef stocks are expected in the Cold Storage Report which is to be released after the close today.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

The USDA estimated hog slaughter came in at 490,000 head yesterday. This brings the total for the week so far to 981,000 head, up from 977,000…

Lean hogs

While hogs were higher on Thursday, following four consecutive up days, December hogs cooled somewhat yesterday, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Lean hogs

A pullback in pork and cash markets the upside may be limited, The Hightower Report said. “Collapsing open interest suggests that the discount…

Cattle

With firm exports and a stronger cash market, the market may remain in a short-term uptrend, The Hightower Report said today.

Cattle

Slaughter volumes for this past week were 660,000 head, down 4,000 head from the previous week but up 13,000 head from the same week last year…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

