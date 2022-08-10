 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beef production on the rise

The tightening supply of beef is expected in the fourth quarter – not now, The Hightower Report said. ”In fact, third quarter beef production is expected to be up 1.6% from last year, and this could be higher if active cow and non-Fed cattle slaughter were to continue,” The Report said today.

For hogs, with weak export demand and slaughter coming in higher than last year this past week, the market seems vulnerable to see a short-term peak, The Hightower Report said today.

