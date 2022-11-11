 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beef production remains and export sluggish

Beef production was higher than a year ago last week, and slaughter, so far this week, is running 3.8% above last year's pace, The Hightower Report said today. Under these conditions, the USDA revised the 2022 beef production estimate significantly higher, and it lowered the export outlook, the Report said.

For hogs, the short-term fundamentals are mixed, as the continued sharp break in pork cutout values and downtrend in the cash market are seen as bearish forces. “However, the USDA supply/demand report carried a bullish tilt, and producers are very current with marketings with average weights well below normal. This could lead to a period of lower-than expected slaughter soon,” The Hightower Report said.

