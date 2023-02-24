People are also reading…
Packer profit margins are strong and cattle weights are down again which is helping to keep production low. “China demand for U.S. beef might improve significantly in the next few months,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
April hogs closed moderately lower on the session yesterday and traded down to the lowest level since February 17. “Traders remain concerned with increasing pork production versus a year ago and increasing pork production for the first quarter from the fourth quarter,” The Hightower Report said today. “However, the market has found decent support from better than expected pork prices and from improving weekly export sales news just recently,” the Report said.