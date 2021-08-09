Beef production up, pork down

U.S. beef production falls 1.1% this week while, pork rises, Steve Freed of ADM Investor services said today, quoting USDA reports. Cattle slaughter down 1.2% from a week ago and pork production up 0.7% from a week ago with hog slaughter rising by 0.6%. However, for the year, beef production is 4.5% above last year’s level at this time, while pork is 0.9% below, he said.
With overall cattle slaughter falling light to expectations, this allowed the packer to price product sharply higher at a time when buyers need Labor Day inventory, Total Farm Marketing said today.
Fears of slowing demand for port from China with U.S. production expected to ramp up into November has helped to pressure the market, The Hightower Report said today.