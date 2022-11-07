 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beef production up, prices down

While the Trade expects lower production beef production ahead, production was up 2.4% last week thus pressuring prices, the Hightower Report said this morning.

The direction is downward for pork as well today. Pork are down to lowest since February 2, according to the Hightower Report today.

Meanwhile, avian influenza cases have begun cropping up again in commercial poultry operations, in-keeping with seasonal migration patterns, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said this morning.

