Cattle markets had a fairly quiet day, as beef prices remained sluggish.
“April cattle closed slightly higher on the session with quiet trade and a small range. It was an inside trading day,” the Hightower Report said. “Sluggish beef prices continue to suggest a little weaker demand for beef, especially higher-priced beef cuts.”
“April hogs closed sharply higher on the session and experienced the highest close since Jan. 29,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market up to fill part of the gap left on Jan. 30. Ideas that pork product prices can turn up from here and that China may be a more aggressive buyer of U.S. pork in the future helped to provide solid buying support.”