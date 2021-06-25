 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beef retail down, hogs oversold

Beef retail down, hogs oversold

Beef demand factors are better than normal, and traders see declining placements and lower weights as a sign that producers are current with marketing's. However, “the positive attitude is muted by weakness in pork and a continued setback in beef prices,” The Hightower Report said today.

Retail beef values have been working strongly lower, weighing on the futures prices, Total Farm Marketing said today.

Technically, the hog market is extremely oversold, and due for a bounce, Total Farm Marketing said today.

“The recent collapse in pork values has pushed packer margins into the red so some stability might help forge a floor,” The Hightower Report said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle were caught in the “massive commodity landslide” yesterday, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today. Beef exports are 16% lower we…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Front of hog market is concerned about possible slowdown of slaughter lines on July 1 due to a recent court ruling, said Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The cash market for hogs “is concerning” due to the possible court ruling that would slow slaughter at major packing plants beginning July 1. …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

A potential move higher in the cash market helped fuel the rally in live cattle futures yesterday, Total Farm Marketing said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News