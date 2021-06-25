Beef retail down, hogs oversold

Beef demand factors are better than normal, and traders see declining placements and lower weights as a sign that producers are current with marketing's. However, “the positive attitude is muted by weakness in pork and a continued setback in beef prices,” The Hightower Report said today.
Retail beef values have been working strongly lower, weighing on the futures prices, Total Farm Marketing said today.
Technically, the hog market is extremely oversold, and due for a bounce, Total Farm Marketing said today.
“The recent collapse in pork values has pushed packer margins into the red so some stability might help forge a floor,” The Hightower Report said.