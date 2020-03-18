Americans are hunkering down and heading for the bunkers - a mass retreat to their homes taking supplies of food with them, according to The Cattle Report. The food stash includes lots of beef. No figures are readily available to gauge the beef sales versus other meats but anecdotal observations verify beef has earned its fair share and maybe more. Some of the beef will be eaten this coming week, and some will be frozen, and some will eventually be discarded from spoilage. The net effect will be a spike in consumption and an immediate call for more product. This past week's slaughter pulled back to 630,000 head from 647,000 the previous week.
