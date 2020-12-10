Beef selloff might lower cash trade

The sharp selloff for beef prices is opening the door for lower cash cattle next week, The Hightower Report said, adding that the weakness in beef prices will help pressure the market. “Consider selling a bounce,” they said.
The hog market is showing short-term positive action, despite the negative fundamentals, The Hightower Report said. “Weights are still high and holiday demand looks questionable,” they said. “If there is a slowdown, the short-term supply could be difficult to absorb.”
