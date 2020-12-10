 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beef selloff might lower cash trade

Beef selloff might lower cash trade

The sharp selloff for beef prices is opening the door for lower cash cattle next week, The Hightower Report said, adding that the weakness in beef prices will help pressure the market. “Consider selling a bounce,” they said.

The hog market is showing short-term positive action, despite the negative fundamentals, The Hightower Report said. “Weights are still high and holiday demand looks questionable,” they said. “If there is a slowdown, the short-term supply could be difficult to absorb.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

February live cattle futures finished the week down $1.22 and January feeders $0.32 lower, Allendale reported. First notice day for December l…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Lean hog futures closed the last trade day of the week mostly lower, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. April contracts ended with a 2 ce…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

There has been very small incremental improvements of cattle prices during November when box prices surged over $30 hundredweight, according t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Lean hog futures closed with 10 to 95 cent losses on Thursday, with February the weakest, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The CME Lean…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News