Beef slaughter down as demand increases

There is little doubt the national herd is in liquidation mode and cycling lower, according to The Cattle Report. The year-to-date numbers have cow slaughter running 10% over last year and should the trend continue, the year-end inventory of cows might be expected to fall 2%. The irony is this is occurring amidst an increase in global demand for beef.
Pork values continue to fall. This has sparked additional long liquidations, according to The Hightower Report. The cumulative sales to China this year have reached 380,600 tons. This compares to 683,000 tons at this point last year and 397,600 tons two years ago.