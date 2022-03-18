 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beef slaughter down

In the beef market, slaughter for the past week was a disappointing 644,000 head down from the previous week’s 654,000 head and behind last year’s 649,000 head, according to The Cattle Report. USDA continues revising slaughter numbers in two-week intervals with most revisions being upward. This past week’s smaller slaughter was responsible for the late week strength in the box prices.

In the hog market, export demand remains strong, but the technical actions remains weak, and the market experienced its lowest close Thursday since March 10, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

