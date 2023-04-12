People are also reading…
Solid gains are continuing in the beef market when traders had believed that the beef prices are already too high has helped spark more buying, The Hightower Report said today.
The hog market is still probing for a low and seems to have the supply fundamentals to shift from a bear trend to a more positive trend. For the second quarter, production is expected to come in below last year and below the first quarter. The Hightower report says this is a positive shift in the supply fundamentals.