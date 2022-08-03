Beef supply may be peaking

People are also reading…
Peak supplies of fed cattle may be upon us or as cattle owners hope — past us, according to The Cattle Report. Processing margins have improved with the larger supplies of fed cattle and healthy beef demand. The increased leverage held by the processors will diminish over the next few weeks. Feedlot closeouts are mired in red ink as high feed costs takes a toll on break-evens. The last half of the year will feature lower feed cost but higher replacement costs. Short supplies this fall of replacement cattle will challenge buyers attempting to fill empty pens.