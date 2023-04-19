People are also reading…
Beef prices and the supply remained top of mind for traders, who were watching beef price trends and slaughter numbers. “USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were weaker this morning,” Brugler Marketing said. “USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI cattle slaughter at 128,000 head. That has the week’s running total at 249,000 head.”
“Hog futures finished mixed to mostly higher supported by improving retail market values,” Total Farm Marketing said. “May futures stayed soft, losing .050 to 78.775, but June was .675 higher at 86.425. Midday retail values are trying to find some footing, challenging the $80.00 level, gaining 1.12 to 80.05 at midday today.”