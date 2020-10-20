The cash trend for beef is down to lowest since August 12, The Hightower Report said this morning. “The short-term trend is decisively down as the cash market weakness and a further setback in beef prices leaves futures chasing the cash market lower,” The Report said.
While short-term demand for U.S. pork remains very strong and China remains an active importer now, China production is expanding rapidly and this should reduce import needs into 2021, The Hightower Report said this morning. “In addition, traders see the possibility that Germany could be exporting pork to Asia again soon.”