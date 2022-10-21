Beef trending up, pork uncertain

With strong cash and beef markets at a time when beef production is still running ahead of last year, the short-term cash news is supportive, The Hightower Report said today.
The break in pork markets the last few days has left packer margins shifting back into the red, The Hightower Report said today.
Also, according to The Hightower Report, due to packer submission issues, the release of pork cutout report will be delayed until today and this leaves some uncertainties which might be considered a negative force short-term; especially given the overbought technical condition.