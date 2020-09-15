The hog market spiked higher over the last two-weeks on a positive swine flu test in Germany and China immediately banning their imports, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “If more cases show up in Europe, U.S. hog producers will have another opportunity for increased world export business which is a welcome surprise as China’s hog herd rebounds,” Lawrence said.
While, African swine fever has caused the ban on exports from Germany, it is not a supply issue as of yet. “As a result, Europe could have an oversupply of pork over the near term unless production issues do develop,” The Hightower Report said.
Traders continue to see beef demand as better than expected and some indications of a firmer cash market on Friday helped to support more aggressive buying, The Hightower Report said.