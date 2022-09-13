Beef uptrend still strong

People are also reading…
The steady uptrend for cattle might continue as upcoming supplies tighten, The Hightower Report said this morning. The USDA raised 2022 and 2023 beef production very slightly and also lowered the import forecast for 2022. “Beef production for the fourth quarter is expected to be down 4.4% from last year and 1st quarter production is expected to be down 4.6% from last year,” The Hightower Report said.
The USDA raised pork production for 2022 slightly, lowered imports slightly and lowered exports slightly. “The impact is a negative,” The Hightower Report said. Meanwhile, pork production for the fourth quarter is still expected to be down 1.5% from last year. While there may not be a turn up in the cash or pork markets over the near term, the market has priced in a much larger than normal discount of December hogs to the cash market., The Report said this morning.