Beef values continue to try to stabilize. “Beef prices are trying to stabilize around recent levels though cash trade so far this week has been $1 to $2 lower than last week,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Many are hoping that China begins to buy more U.S. beef once the Phase 1 commitments go into effect tomorrow.”
Analysts were watching for good news from trade with China. “Pork values are still very weak and the CME Lean Hog Index is still trending lower,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Export sales last week were the lowest total since the first week of January, so the majority of buyers today seem to be focused on the Phase 1 trade deal going into effect tomorrow.”