Beef weakness may cause liquidation

Weakness in the beef market during a time of expected increased bookings “has helped spark aggressive selling” in cattle, The Hightower Report said. They noted that long liquidation in the market is “a threat” if beef prices start to fall as well.

Meanwhile, hogs are in a short-term uptrend as Chinese news “remains very uncertain,” The Hightower Report said. “If a new variant of African swine fever has spread across China, they could be a more active importer of U.S. pork than believed a few months ago.

CropWatch Weekly Update

