Biden meat processing move gets mixed reviews

Farm groups differed on President Biden’s announcement that the United States will issue new rules and $1 billion in funding this year to support independent meat processors and ranchers as part of a plan to address a lack of “meaningful competition” in the meat sector. American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall praised the move, saying, “Farmers and ranchers want a fair shake.” Conversely, Julia Anna Potts, president and chief executive officer of the North American Meat Institute, said the administration, “continues to ignore the number one challenge to meat and poultry production: labor shortages.”

Virus fatigue is overwhelming the minds of many citizens and those in agriculture are no different, according to The Cattle Report. Beef plants are struggling to hold on to a workforce. Monday’s slaughter was revised downward to 107,000 and yesterday was well under last week leaving a processing gap that caused box prices to jump higher. More people quit their jobs last month than any month in recent history and businesses everywhere are challenged to fill those gaps.

