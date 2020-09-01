As we go into a new month, September pork production could be very strong and it will be important to see strong exports in order to avoid pressure on pork prices, The Hightower Report said this morning.
With the heavyweights, if slaughter begins to pick up in September and comes in well above year ago levels, beef production could be burdensome, The Hightower Report said.
In the USDA’s newly released monthly farm price index for July, livestock prices were almost universally down, said Gary Crawford of USDA. Hogs took the biggest hit, $16.17 down from last year, and beef was a similar story, but milk was up. Overall the farm price index dropped 2% from the previous month and 4.3% from the previous year, Crawford said.