The sharply lower U.S. dollar should continue to attract foreign purchases, particularly from China. However, China pig prices have begun to pullback, according to Stewart-Peterson.
The short-term supply fundamentals for pork look bearish, but even with pork production up 12.1%, from last year last week, the pork cut-out value market is back up to the highest since early June.
For cattle, the market seems technically overbought and the big premium of the futures to the cash market suggest a significant rally in the cash market is anticipated, according to The Hightower Report.