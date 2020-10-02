The Strengthening Local Processing Act, introduced by U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, and Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., would allow small meat processors to expand their capacity to process animals and serve more rural livestock producers, the Center for Rural Affairs reported.
Weekly beef sales were reported at 24,681 metric tons. This number was 98% over last year, Allendale said. Pork sales, were reported at 39,544 tons. This was 28% over last year. Sales have been strong since the start of July.