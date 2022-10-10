Bird flu bigger issue than in recent years

The USDA more recently reported a bird flu case in a commercial flock of breeding chickens in Arkansas, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said the morning. Avian flu has been reported across many states in the U.S., and Europe is having one of its worst avian flu situations in many years, The Hightower Report said.
Beef production for the week last week was higher than a year ago, but beef prices were also higher than a year ago, The Hightower Report said today. More talk of tightening supply ahead helps to support the buying, The Hightower Report said.
Pig prices in China up 8.1%, The Hightower Report said this morning.