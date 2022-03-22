Bird flu continues to spread

An outbreak of bird flu has hit eight U.S. states and appears to be “stronger and deadlier” than previous ones, The Hightower Report said. It appears to spread by migratory activity of wild birds, but it has reached commercial operations in key production areas. “The biggest impact so far is that it is costly to eradicate,” they said.
Cattle markets are called steady to higher as well, they noted. “The cash market will still be the key as cattle markets are trying to build a path higher. Gains may be limited with overall demand concerns and available consumer dollars.”