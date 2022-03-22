 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bird flu continues to spread

Bird flu continues to spread

An outbreak of bird flu has hit eight U.S. states and appears to be “stronger and deadlier” than previous ones, The Hightower Report said. It appears to spread by migratory activity of wild birds, but it has reached commercial operations in key production areas. “The biggest impact so far is that it is costly to eradicate,” they said.

Cattle markets are called steady to higher as well, they noted. “The cash market will still be the key as cattle markets are trying to build a path higher. Gains may be limited with overall demand concerns and available consumer dollars.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

China is set to buy domestic pork for state reserves, which would be the third price support purchase, citing weak domestic prices, said Alan …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Price action is turning friendlier “with a tighter supply picture,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The softer overall action could be signaling a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hogs are called steady to lower as long liquidation still pressures the market, despite a firm fundamental tone overall, said Matthew Strelow …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Consolidation continues to be the trend for April’s contract, but deferred contracts “look stout,” Blue Line Futures said. “April technical ar…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News