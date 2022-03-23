Bird flu may boost demand for pork

Underlying support stems from ideas that pork demand will improve due to the spread of bird flu, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. As of March 14, an estimated 4 million turkeys and chickens have been culled since February due to the outbreak.
April feeder cattle came out of the gate strong yesterday, which was to be expected with the weakness in grain markets, said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. However, the strength fizzled away into the afternoon and futures finished the session near the low of the day, threatening the previous day's low.