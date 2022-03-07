 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bird flu spreads to Missouri

USDA confirmed cases of bird flu in Missouri, according to The Hightower Report. That adds to cases in Kentucky, Indiana and Delaware

China says it will buy 38,000 metric tons of pork for state reserves to support falling hog prices, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.

Incentives given by processors to cattle owners to maximize carcass weights and quality grading will be a new trend in the marketplace, according to The Cattle Report. Gain costs feeding cattle are not linear, meaning the cost to add the first hundred pounds differs vastly from the cost to add the last hundred pounds. The variable slope of the graph denoting gain cost is not always known precisely, but animal studies have shown increased vertical slope as the animals reach finishing weights.

