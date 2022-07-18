Both exports and livestock weights lower

People are also reading…
Exports for both beef and pork are down this week, this year. Beef export sales were down 35% from the four week average and a hit marketing-year low last week. Exports were down 16 percent from the previous week alone, Total Farm marketing said today.
Meanwhile, production isheading downward. “A sharp drop in production from last year is expected in the 4th quarter and expected to continue into 2023, with first quarter beef production expected to be down 7.4% from this year, and second quarter production expected to be down 10.1% from this year,” The Hightower Report said today.