 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bounce in beef possible, hog exports sluggish

Bounce in beef possible, hog exports sluggish

Strong beef prices and positive demand news may lead to a price bounce in beef, The Hightower Report said this morning.

The 6-day break has left the cattle market slightly oversold, and it has left the June contract trading at a significant discount to the cash market. “With the rally in beef prices over the past week, cash cattle look to trade higher over the nearterm,” The Report said this morning.

The export sales news was negative for pork yesterday, and unless there is continued strength in the pork products, the hog futures look set for a significant correction, The Hightower Report said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

“Prices are again looking to challenge recent contract highs from Feb in April futures,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Deferred contracts finish…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

If exports of pork slow at all, the market looks vulnerable to needing to absorb the extra meat on the domestic market, and this could spark a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

Buyers are “stepping back into the market,” helping create steady to higher calls, Total Farm Marketing said. Slaughter has been lower this we…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News