Bounce in beef possible, hog exports sluggish

Strong beef prices and positive demand news may lead to a price bounce in beef, The Hightower Report said this morning.
The 6-day break has left the cattle market slightly oversold, and it has left the June contract trading at a significant discount to the cash market. “With the rally in beef prices over the past week, cash cattle look to trade higher over the nearterm,” The Report said this morning.
The export sales news was negative for pork yesterday, and unless there is continued strength in the pork products, the hog futures look set for a significant correction, The Hightower Report said this morning.