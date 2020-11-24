“Boxed beef continues to amaze,” Mike Lung of Allendale said this morning. It went up another $3.25 as of yesterday. “Carcass for pork is down a bit, but boxed beef continues to make highs which is a great sign, Lung said this morning.
William Moore of the Price Futures Group compared the combination of COVID-19 issues and vaccine potential to a double-edged sword for beef sales. “One very negative and the other very positive. Holiday beef demand could take a large hit due to COVID-19’s resurgence while an effective vaccine portends a recovering economy in the 2021 first quarter,” he said.
Ham saw a $5.62 drop as wholesale buying ahead of Thanksgiving slows, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing and Management said this morning.
The largest surprise from Friday’s Cattle on Feed report came via placements, down 11% from last year and the third lowest for October all-time, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing and Management said this morning.