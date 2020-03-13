Cattle markets were down Friday on concerns that caterers, restaurants and travel industries will see a lot less business.
“April cattle closed down the expanded limit of 450 points on the session,” the Hightower Report said. “The market opened higher and managed to fill the gap left earlier this week and traded as high as 103.02 before collapsing to trade 95.57 into the midday.”
“April hogs closed down the 450 point expanded trading limit after opening sharply higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Into the midsession, the range for April hogs today is 647 points. The stock market is higher on the day but well off of the early highs, and with weakness in other commodities, sellers turned active.”