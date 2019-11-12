Brazilian government said in a statement the Saudi Food and Drug Authority has approved eight Brazilian beef exporting plants, as the two countries seek to boost business ties. The approvals come on the heels of an official visit to Saudi Arabia by President Jair Bolsonaro last month, Allendale said.
According to Allendale, China has detected African swine fever in piglets being illegally transported in its southwest city of Chongqing, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said the virus was found in 25 piglets in a truck in Dianjiang County.