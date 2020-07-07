There is some uncertainties regarding exports of meat out of Brazil to China, and this could support better demand for U.S. pork, according to The Hightower Report.
The export reports for the month of May show exports were “sluggish” to Canada and Mexico, but hit a record high for any one month, with China, The Hightower Report said.
Meanwhile disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic continue to affect slaughter. While cattle slaughter was up last week by 1.5 %, from a year ago, beef production jumped 5.3 % with higher weighs, The Hightower Report said.