According to Allendale, Brazilian cattle prices are being pushed to record highs as China looks to substitute its lost pork production. Meatpacker Association Abrafrigo said that Chinese imports of Brazilian meat are up 23.6% for January to October against the same period last year.
The market is probing for a short-term low and the impressive China import demand, even before a trade deal is done might help the market forge a low, said The Hightower Report. However, the bulls need a trade deal sooner rather than later, The Report said.