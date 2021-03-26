 Skip to main content
Bulls eyeing hog markets

With market animals coming in below the low end of the trade expectations, the report was a bullish surprise and the market should open strong today, according to The Hightower Report. There are indications that some farmers euthanized hogs or performed abortions on pregnant sows after Covid outbreaks temporarily closed slaughter houses last spring.

Cattle calls are steady to higher after trading mostly higher on again on Thursday as the front end of the cattle market experienced a second day of bull spreading, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Some additional cash trade occurred, with a few groups at $116, keeping the trend higher from last week. The April market is still holding some premium to the cash, and that could be a limiting factor.

