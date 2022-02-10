Calls higher on livestock markets

Higher calls on cattle this morning indicate follow-through from yesterday’s new contract highs. A sharp reversal higher after last month’s Cattle on Feed report is still providing that positive momentum, Total Farm Marketing said.
A reported case of avian flu in Indiana will get traders’ attention, as it’s the first on a commercial poultry operation since 2020, The Hightower Report said. “With the news, China and Korea blocked non-heated poultry meat from Indiana while Taiwan restricted poultry meat and egg products from the state according to the USDA.”