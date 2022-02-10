 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calls higher on livestock markets

Higher calls on cattle this morning indicate follow-through from yesterday’s new contract highs. A sharp reversal higher after last month’s Cattle on Feed report is still providing that positive momentum, Total Farm Marketing said.

A reported case of avian flu in Indiana will get traders’ attention, as it’s the first on a commercial poultry operation since 2020, The Hightower Report said. “With the news, China and Korea blocked non-heated poultry meat from Indiana while Taiwan restricted poultry meat and egg products from the state according to the USDA.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

Lean hogs

“A setback could be in the cards soon in this overbought market, especially if the cash market were to soften,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle

“The cattle market overall looks friendly and is still trading in an up-trend,” Total Farm Marketing said. “We like the near-term view of the …

