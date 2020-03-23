Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics said Friday’s Cattle on Feed report was “no better than neutral.” He wondered if it was enough to keep meat futures moving higher, adding that “some major packers (are) adding premium on to marketed cattle sales starting this week...to pass-on some of the sharp price increases in boxed-beef.”
The cold storage report will be released today at 2 p.m. Central, with expectations for 673 mln pounds of pork storage and 456 mln pounds of Beef storage. The pork number would be a 100 mln pound increase over last month’s mark, while the beef stocks guess would be a 34 mln pound decrease from last month, Allendale said.