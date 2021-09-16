 Skip to main content
Carcass values pressuring the cattle market

Thursday saw continued selling pressure as traders watched carcass values. “Live cattle futures saw mostly lower trade on Thursday as the selling pressure keeps the market on the defensive,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Thursday’s trade saw a top-of-the-range open to a low end of the range close, which should keep selling pressure into the end of the week.”

“Dec hogs posted a strong bullish reversal at the bottom of the charts, and the key will be follow through into the end of the week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The turn is more likely technically driven, as the hog market moved quickly to an oversold market, and was due for some price recovery.”

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean Hogs

The hog market hit a high of $89.97 on Sept. 7 and closed at $82.80 on Friday. That would suggest long liquidation selling, according to The H…

