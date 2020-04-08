Cargill closed its meat plant facility in Pennsylvania for the time being, Allendale said. That will cause more disruption to the food supply chain, as grocery stores are looking to fill high demand during the coronavirus outbreak.
It’s another day of expanded markets for the cattle trade today, and they are being called steady to higher on the open after Tuesday’s limit-up trade, Total Farm Marketing said. “After the strong up-move on Tuesday that will likely stir up more short covering with the perception that the market had become too oversold,” they said.