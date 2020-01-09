The cash market’s uptrend “may be running out of steam” in the cattle markets as beef prices are pulling back, The Hightower Report said. “Cattle placements into feedlots have increased from a year ago over the past several months, and with cheap corn and good weather, beef production looks ample over the near term.”
Meanwhile, U.S. pork is on a record-setting production pace as average weights are up to an all-time high, “which suggests futher production difficulties ahead,” The Hightower Report said.