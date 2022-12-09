 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cash hog market moving ‘too fast’

The hog market has seen an aggressive four-day break as the February hog contract is pulling back closer to the cash market, according to The Hightower Report. Talk that the cash market was nearing a seasonal low helped to support the rally on Monday, which drove the market to the highest level since September. This was too far too fast, and the market still needs to absorb the hefty near-term supply with a sluggish demand tone.

Smaller show lists, reduced and sometimes negative processing margins, and fewer cows will be the characteristics of the coming weeks as winter demand slows but supplies of live cattle shrink, according to The Cattle Report.

