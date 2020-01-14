The lean hog market has been staying in a downtrend as traders wait for Chinese demand and sales to be realized in the price structure. One item the Hightower Report is keeping an eye on Is a “sustained rally” in pork cutout values, which would support cash markets. They said the market “will need help from pork cutout values to form a low.”
Meanwhile, the cattle market remains in a consolidation phase, The Hightower Report said, and some weakness in the beef market will be needed “in order to expect lower cash trade ahead.”