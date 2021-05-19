Cash markets continue surge

Cash markets are near $120 for the cattle market, and the “large discount” of June’s contract in comparison is a positive force, The Hightower Report said. “The cash market tone continues to firm up and the market is in position to move higher again next week.”
The hog market saw “impressive technical action” yesterday on hopes export demand could continue improving. “There is continued talk that production could reach pre-ASF levels during the second half of the year if outbreaks are contained.”