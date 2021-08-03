Cash markets higher as cattle futures rise

“October cattle closed moderately higher on the day but about 60 points off of the highs,” the Hightower Report said. “Higher cash market trade for Nebraska to $125 this week plus the surge higher in beef prices over the last couple of days would suggest cash cattle can continue to trend higher over the near term.”
“October hogs closed sharply higher on the day and near the day's high,” the Hightower Report said. “While the longer-term fundamentals are potentially quite negative, the short-term discount of futures to the cash market combined with the jump higher for pork prices over the last several trading sessions opens the door for a more significant recovery bounce on the upside.”