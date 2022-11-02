 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cash markets stay slow Wednesday

People are also reading…

“The lack of cash market activity has kept the front end of the live cattle market bleeding lower,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The price action to start the week has been soft, challenging the chart technically. Cash trade is still undeveloped on Wednesday as bids and offers are still eluding the market.”

“Hog futures broke through the 200 and 110-day moving averages, which triggered additional long liquidation, as prices fell to the 50-day moving average, which is a 38% retracement of the latest rally,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…Retail values continue to struggle, forcing the buyers out of the hog market. Retail values are a concern, but midday carcass values held firm.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

December hogs experienced an aggressive sell-off yesterday when the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since Oct. 18, The High…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Lean hog futures ended Friday 32 to 97 cent gains to fade the triple digit losses from Thursday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing this morning.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Profit-taking hitting cattle markets

December’s live cattle contract dealt with profit-taking out of the gate yesterday, Blue Line Futures said, but a lack of pullback overall is …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News