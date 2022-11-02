Cash markets stay slow Wednesday

People are also reading…
“The lack of cash market activity has kept the front end of the live cattle market bleeding lower,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The price action to start the week has been soft, challenging the chart technically. Cash trade is still undeveloped on Wednesday as bids and offers are still eluding the market.”
“Hog futures broke through the 200 and 110-day moving averages, which triggered additional long liquidation, as prices fell to the 50-day moving average, which is a 38% retracement of the latest rally,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…Retail values continue to struggle, forcing the buyers out of the hog market. Retail values are a concern, but midday carcass values held firm.”