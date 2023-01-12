Cash markets steady, but quiet

People are also reading…
“February cattle closed slightly lower on the session and well up from the lows,” the Hightower Report said. “It was an outside trading day as traders see sluggish beef demand short-term as a negative force. Cash markets have been steady but not enough volume and traders will monitor the cash tone for late this week.”
“February hogs closed lower on the session but well up from the early lows,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling has pushed the market down to the lowest level since October 5. The market is trading lower for the 10th time in the last 11 trading sessions as pork demand has been sluggish and traders are bracing for the lack of a decline in pork production.”